Tam McManus reacts to Celtic’s display vs Rangers

Former Scottish footballer Tam McManus has reacted to Celtic’s defeat against Rangers.
The popular pundit criticised Celtic’s display in the Old Firm Derby and he also claimed that Rangers ‘battered’ their rivals in terms of performance.
McManus tweeted that it was a horrific display from Brendan Rodgers’ side and he has not seen so many players underperform in a game ever.
His tweet read:
Celtic have been absolutely horrific today not sure I’ve seen as many players have a stinker at the time ever. Horrible display. 🙈
Rangers thoroughly deserve to be ahead and should be 4 or 5 up to be honest. Battered Celtic. Superb performance. Still got to see it out though.
— Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 29, 2018
It will be interesting to see how Celtic bounce back from this one.
There is no doubt that Rangers thoroughly outplayed their bitter rivals yesterday and therefore McManus’ claims are quite accurate.
Celtic need to invest in their squad if they want to win the title this season. Rodgers’ side are lacking in defence and midfield right now.
Rangers are level on points with Celtic after yesterday’s win but the Ibrox giants have played one more game and Celtic will need to make amends the next time they play. The fans will be expecting a big reaction from the players.