Tam McManus reacts to Celtic’s display vs Rangers

30 December, 2018 Celtic, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Former Scottish footballer Tam McManus has reacted to Celtic’s defeat against Rangers.

The popular pundit criticised Celtic’s display in the Old Firm Derby and he also claimed that Rangers ‘battered’ their rivals in terms of performance.

McManus tweeted that it was a horrific display from Brendan Rodgers’ side and he has not seen so many players underperform in a game ever.

His tweet read:

It will be interesting to see how Celtic bounce back from this one.

There is no doubt that Rangers thoroughly outplayed their bitter rivals yesterday and therefore McManus’ claims are quite accurate.

Celtic need to invest in their squad if they want to win the title this season. Rodgers’ side are lacking in defence and midfield right now.

Rangers are level on points with Celtic after yesterday’s win but the Ibrox giants have played one more game and Celtic will need to make amends the next time they play. The fans will be expecting a big reaction from the players.

