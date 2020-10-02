Tam McManus reacts to Celtic’s and Rangers’ Europa League group stage draws

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Celtic have discovered their groups for this season’s Europa League campaign.

Steven Gerrard’s side have been drawn alongside Benfica, Standard Liege and Lech Poznan in group D, while Neil Lennon’s men will be facing AC Milan, Lille and Sparta Prague in group H.





The Europa League 2020/21 group stage draw in full! Which ties are you looking forward to watching the most! 👀#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/0KP5veI3xi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2020

Celtic’s group has been dubbed the group of death due to the quality of teams drawn together, while Rangers have an easy group and will fancy their chances of topping it and reaching the round of 32 seamlessly.

BBC Radio Scotland pundit Tam McManus has reacted thus on Twitter to both sides’ draws:

Wow that is a very tough group for Celtic. 💀 Rangers looks a bit easier on paper tbh. — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) October 2, 2020

Rangers were drawn alongside Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord in the group G of the competition last season, emerging second in the group after picking up two wins and three draws, and they have got an easier group this time around.

The Ibrox outfit saw off Braga in the round of 32 before getting eliminated at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in the last-16.

Celtic topped group E last term, beating CFR Cluj, Lazio and Rennes to the spot following four wins and a draw, but they were dumped out by Copenhagen in the round of 32 and will look to go one better this season.