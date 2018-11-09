Tam McManus raves about Celtic’s Ryan Christie

Popular pundit Tam McManus has heaped praise on the Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie following his team’s win over RB Leipzig last night.
Christie made a telling contribution for Brendan Rodgers’ side against the Germans and McManus believes that the player has finally ‘come of age’.
His tweet read:
Ryan Christie has come of age tonight in a Celtic jersey. Immense.
— Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) November 8, 2018
The 23-year-old has done remarkably well to turn his Celtic career around and he deserves all the praise coming his way.
At one point it seemed like the Scottish midfielder won’t make it at Celtic. However, he has worked hard and forced his way into Rodgers’ plans. Christie is now in talks to sign a new deal with the Scottish champions.
The 23-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract.
Christie will be delighted with these comments and he will be looking to continue his improvement as a footballer. Still only 23, the young midfielder can develop into a real star for Celtic if he stays focused.