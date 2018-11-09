Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tam McManus raves about Celtic’s Ryan Christie

Tam McManus raves about Celtic’s Ryan Christie

9 November, 2018 Celtic, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Popular pundit Tam McManus has heaped praise on the Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie following his team’s win over RB Leipzig last night.

Christie made a telling contribution for Brendan Rodgers’ side against the Germans and McManus believes that the player has finally ‘come of age’.

His tweet read:

The 23-year-old has done remarkably well to turn his Celtic career around and he deserves all the praise coming his way.

At one point it seemed like the Scottish midfielder won’t make it at Celtic. However, he has worked hard and forced his way into Rodgers’ plans. Christie is now in talks to sign a new deal with the Scottish champions.

The 23-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract.

Christie will be delighted with these comments and he will be looking to continue his improvement as a footballer. Still only 23, the young midfielder can develop into a real star for Celtic if he stays focused.

Chelsea fans reaction to Europa League victory
Brendan Rodgers reacts to Celtic's win over RB Leipzig

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com