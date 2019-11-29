Tam McManus raves about Celtic ace Michael Johnston

Former Scottish footballer and pundit Tam McManus has heaped praise on the Celtic ace Michael Johnston after his display against Rennes last night.
Celtic put on a very good display in the Europa League game last night and Johnston was outstanding. The youngster managed to score for the Hoops.
Johnston is highly rated at the club and he showed his quality last night. He will be hoping to build on this and earn a regular starting berth under Neil Lennon.
McManus took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Johnston.
He wrote: “Mikey Johnston back is great news for Celtic. Very good young player. Serious competition in those spots behind the striker.”
Lennon will be delighted with what he has seen from Johnston as well. His current form will only improve the squad as a whole and leave the Celtic boss with more attacking options when needed.
It will be interesting to see if he can sustain this kind of form in the coming weeks.
Celtic will be hoping to do well in the European competition this year and they will need players like Johnston in top form in order for that to happen.
The Hoops are already through to the next round of the competition.