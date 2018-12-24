Tam McManus lavishes praise on Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

Former Scotland footballer Tam McManus has heaped praise on the Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after another match winning display.
The Colombian was instrumental in Rangers’ win over St. Johnstone and McManus believes that he is carrying Rangers this season.
The BBC pundit lavished praise on the young forward and claimed that he is the best striker in the Scottish League right now and Rangers will do well to hold on to him beyond January.
McManus’ bold claim that Morelos is the best striker in the league is hardly surprising. On current form, he has been head and shoulders above every other forward in the league.
His tweet read:
Morelos is currently the best striker in Scotland. No doubts for me. Rangers do well to hang on to him in January
— Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 23, 2018
Morelos again carrying Rangers.
— Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) December 23, 2018
Morelos has been in red hot form so far and he deserves all the praise coming his way.
The Colombian has been Rangers’ best player by some distance and Gerrard needs to hold on to him by any means. Losing him could prove to be catastrophic.
If the Ibrox giants want to challenge Celtic this season, Morelos has to stay at the club and perform at his best.
The 22-year-old has scored 19 goals for Rangers in all competitions so far this season.