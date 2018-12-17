Tam McManus disappointed with Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty

Glasgow Rangers signed Kyle Lafferty during the summer transfer window but he has cut a disappointing figure for the Ibrox club.
BBC Sports pundit Tam MacManus has criticised Lafferty for failing to hit the form he showed at Hearts last season.
The 31-year-old was in terrific form last season, but he has struggled to replicate that scoring tough during his second spell at the Ibrox club.
He has scored just four goals in 18 appearances across all competitions since re-joining the Gers in the summer, and hasn’t found the back of the net since mid-September.
Former Hibernian star McManus is disappointed with Lafferty, saying he has been a “massive disappointment” for the club.
“Kyle Lafferty has been a massive disappointment so far in his second spell. The form and goals he produced at Hearts seem a million miles away and Umar Sadiq just wasn’t good enough and will be out the door,” said McManus on the Herald website.
Laffety has struggled to feature regularly with Steven Gerrard preferring Alfredo Morelos up front. He has started eight games across all competitions this season, and hasn’t done well as he would have liked.
However, with Umar Sadiq gone, and games coming thick and fast, Lafferty can expect a run of games to prove his worth.
Morelos has issues with his temperament but he scores goals, and loads of it. With Rangers now top of the Scottish Premiership table, Gerrard will be asking more from Lafferty in the coming weeks.