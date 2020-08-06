Tam McManus comments on speculation on Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie

Tam McManus has stated on Twitter that Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie would be a good signing for Hibernian.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for PLZ Soccer, believes that Rangers man McCrorie would be “superb” and “terrific” for Hibs.





The Scotsman has outlined the versatility of the 22-year-old, who can operate as a central defender or as a central midfielder and even played as a right-back during his loan spell at Portsmouth in England last season.

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, Hibernian are interested in signing McCrorie on a season-long loan deal from Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers in the summer transfer window.

However, according to the report, Rangers manager Gerrard does not want the youngster to leave this summer and wants him to be part of his first-team squad for the 2020-21 campaign.

Hibs linked to Ross McCrorie tonight who would be a terrific signing for the club 👊🏼 https://t.co/qtgF3R8ap6 — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) August 5, 2020

Can play centre back or centre mid. Even played RB for Pompey. Would be a superb signing for Hibs. https://t.co/ZijE9JXINE — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) August 5, 2020

Dilemma

With Hibernian reportedly interested in McCrorie, it is clear that Hibs see the Scottish youngster as part of their starting lineup.

The 22-year-old is likely to get straight into the Hibernian team if he is to join them this summer.

However, for McCrorie’s long-term future to be at Rangers, this is a big season for him, especially as Gerrard reportedly wants him to stay.

It is a real dilemma for McCrorie, and it remains to be seen what he eventually decides regarding his immediate future.