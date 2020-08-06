Tam McManus claims Steven Fletcher close to Celtic move

By
David Jones
-

Tam McManus has claimed on Twitter that Steven Fletcher is edging closer to a move to Celtic in the summer transfer window.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for PLZ Soccer, has stated that the former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday striker is edging towards a deal at the Glasgow giants.


The Scotsman has said that the 33-year-old wants to join Neil Lennon’s side, and believes that the striker would be a good signing for the Glasgow giants.

It was McManus who first claimed last month that Fletcher is very keen on a move to Celtic as a free agent, with the striker having left Wednesday in England this summer.

Good signing for Celtic?

Fletcher is a very good striker who would make Celtic stronger and more fearsome in attack.

The striker scored 13 goals in the Championship for Wednesday this past season and found the net 11 times in the league in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

The 33-year-old – described by his former Wednesday teammate Barry Bannan as “unbelievable” in The Daily Record this month – is a very good targetman who would give Lennon a very good option in the squad.

Celtic are aiming to make it 10 Scottish Premiership titles in a row this season.