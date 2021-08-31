Takehiro Tomiyasu set to undergo Arsenal medical in Italy

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna.

According to Mike McGrath from The Telegraph, a doctor from the club is set to fly out this afternoon and the player will undergo his medical before completing his move to the Premier League.

Apparently, the two clubs are extremely close to agreeing on a fee.

Takehiro Tomiyasu to complete his medical in Italy ahead of move from #Bologna to #Arsenal. This deal has moved very quickly this morning. Arsenal to fly out doctor from medical dept this afternoon. Clubs are very close (90%) to agreeing fee https://t.co/i2Zibj1rYv — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 31, 2021

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Tottenham Hotspur mentioned as a potential destination.

It seems that the Gunners have stolen a march on their rivals and they are set to sign the versatile player.

Tomiyasu can operate as a center-back as well as a full-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners could lose Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles before the window closes and therefore the decision to sign someone like Tomiyasu makes a lot of sense.

Furthermore, the Londoners have been really vulnerable at the back so far this season and signing a quality defender is no surprise.

The Japanese international has proven his quality in Serie A and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football quickly and transform the Gunners at the back.

Update: