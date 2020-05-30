Tactical coach claims he can help Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez become the best central defender in the world

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez has been a key player for the North London side since his arrival from Ajax in the summer of 2017 for £42 million, featuring in over 100 games across all competitions till date.

The 23-year-old was brought in by former boss Mauricio Pochettino and has retained his starting berth under Jose Mourinho due to his quality.

Sanchez is, without a doubt, one of the best defenders in the English top-flight, but he has the potential to become a world-beater and a video analyst believes he can even go on to become the best on the planet if he cuts out the same mistakes he was making during his Ajax days.

“Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham. He still makes the same tactical decisions, commits the same fouls, and makes the same mistakes that he was making at Ajax. It is crazy,” tactics coach and video analyst Loran Vrielink told Sky Sports.

“With the right analysis, we could probably help him become the best central defender in the world.”

Vrielink is the owner of Tactalyse, a company that provides private tactical analysis and instructions to players in many of Europe’s major leagues.

Newcastle United loanee Jetro Willems is one of the stars that has recruited the tactical expertise of the UEFA licensed coach, with Ajax defender Joel Veltman and Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij some of his clients.

While Tottenham have Ricardo Formosinho as their tactical analyst and Giovanni Cerra as their technical analyst, the duo definitely don’t give a lot of attention to every individual player as they have bigger priorities than that.

Vrielink goes into so much more detail, including the ones deemed too small, and it is why his clients have improved greatly.

Sanchez could do with his own personal tactical analyst, and doing so could see him achieve his dreams of becoming the best in his position in the world going forward.