Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Swansea fans react to Oliver McBurnie’s performance against Leeds

Swansea fans react to Oliver McBurnie’s performance against Leeds

22 August, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Swansea, Transfer News & Rumours


Swansea picked up a 2-2 draw against Leeds United in the Championship last night.

The Welsh outfit went ahead twice during the game but Marcelo Bielsa’s side managed to get back on level terms.

The home side were probably the better team on the night and they could have won the game on another day.

Former Leeds United player Oliver McBurnie scored both goals for Swansea City. Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez earned a point for the visitors.

McBurnie was excellent last night and the Leeds defenders struggled to deal with his movement and presence.

The likes of Jansson and Cooper were injured for the Whites and makeshift defenders like Jamie Shackleton failed to keep things tight at the back.

McBurnie sent out a tweet to the fans after last night’s game. The Swansea forward praised his teammates for their performance and revealed that he is gutted with just a draw.

Swansea fans seemed delighted with Oliver McBurnie’s performance against Leeds and here is how they reacted to his post on Twitter.

 

 

Blow for Leeds United as Aston Villa step up Anwar El Ghazi chase
Real Madrid identify Man Utd favourite Pogba as next galactico, Perez is completely convinced

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com