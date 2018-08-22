Swansea fans react to Oliver McBurnie’s performance against Leeds

Swansea picked up a 2-2 draw against Leeds United in the Championship last night.
The Welsh outfit went ahead twice during the game but Marcelo Bielsa’s side managed to get back on level terms.
The home side were probably the better team on the night and they could have won the game on another day.
Former Leeds United player Oliver McBurnie scored both goals for Swansea City. Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez earned a point for the visitors.
McBurnie was excellent last night and the Leeds defenders struggled to deal with his movement and presence.
The likes of Jansson and Cooper were injured for the Whites and makeshift defenders like Jamie Shackleton failed to keep things tight at the back.
McBurnie sent out a tweet to the fans after last night’s game. The Swansea forward praised his teammates for their performance and revealed that he is gutted with just a draw.
Swansea fans seemed delighted with Oliver McBurnie’s performance against Leeds and here is how they reacted to his post on Twitter.
I think Douglas was trying to find your MOTM trophy somewhere else… pic.twitter.com/aIgWvYNuBu
— Ashley (@Ashley_SCFC) August 21, 2018
Congratulations Oli, haters have gone quiet 👍
— Rhys (@Footyrhys) August 21, 2018
Oh Oli McBurnie 🎵
— TheSwanseaJacks ⚫⚪ (@TheSwanseaJacks) August 21, 2018
OHHHH OLI MCBURNIE
— Jack🏴 (@ManLikeGPotter) August 21, 2018
Well done Oli, another 2 goals onwards and upwards, hell of a game, you totally deserved MOTM 👌👏👏👏👏 #YJB
— Alison J #BackToJack (@alisonmills6t6) August 22, 2018
Congratulations buddy. Great goals & great game. As a fan, you can’t ask for more.
— James Myles (@JamesMyles3) August 21, 2018
Keep doing what you do best mate! Fantastic perfomance tonight! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LdCdlwL1xe
— Sam Beynon (@Sam_R_Beynon) August 22, 2018
You were outstanding tonight Oli! ⚽️⚪️⚫️🙌 great team performance also. #JackArmy
— Berwyn Roderick (@B_Rod99) August 21, 2018
Well played Oli !! Deserved MOTM 👏👏
— Gareth Fox (@garethrobertfox) August 21, 2018