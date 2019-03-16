FA Cup Live Blog: Swansea City vs Manchester City

Manchester City visit Swansea City on Saturday aiming to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
City have rattled off 10 wins in a row in all competitions and they are long odds on to make it 11 at the Liberty Stadium.
Pep Guardiola’s side won 4-1 at Newport County in the last round, while Swansea triumphed by the same scoreline at home to Brentford.
Guardiola confirmed at his post-match press conference that Kevin De Bruyne is still not ready to return from injury.
John Stones, Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho are also on the sidelines.
This is the first ever FA Cup meeting between the two sides – City have won 11 and drawn two of their 13 meetings in other competitions.
City have progressed from three of their last four FA Cup quarter-finals, with their only defeat coming against Wigan Athletic in 2013/14.
Swansea have been eliminated in six of their last seven FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents.
70′ – All City now. Aguero has made a big difference.
69′ – GOAAALLLLLL!!!! Bernardo Silva. 1-2.
63′ – Chance for Swansea, but desperate defending from City keeps them in the tie.
61′ – SUBSTITUTION: It’s Aguero time. Mahrez off. Last throw of the dice from Guardiola.
59′ – SUBSTITUTION: Dyer off, Asoro on.
57′ – Sterling already causing problems. City goal imminent?
55′ – SUBSTITUTIONS: Sterling and Zinchenko on, Sane and Delph off.
53′ – City getting ready to make changes. Swansea still pushing forward despite leading.
48′ – Silva finds Sane. Swansea clear the danger.
47′ – James now playing through the middle for Swansea. He’s already troubling City’s centre-halves.
46′ – We’re back underway. Laporte was booked at the end of the first-half.
HALF-TIME: Swansea City 2-0 Manchester City.
45′ – Not much been happening until Laporte cleans out Routledge. Two minutes added time to play.
40′ – James breaks, City get away with it. This fella is lightning quick.
38′ – Cross from Silva leads to nothing. Goal kick to Swansea.
36′ – City break, but Walker offside.
34′ – Chance for City. Swansea survive.
29′ – Swansea attacking again. City all over the place.
28′ – GOAAALLLLLL!!!! Bersant Celina! 2-0! 2-0!!!!!! Tremendous goal.
25′ – Guardiola and Arteta deep in conversation. Looking to tweak their system a little.
23′ – Mahrez has a chance create something, but wastes the opportunity.
22′ – The Liberty Stadium is bouncing here. City rattled.
20′ – GOAAALLLLLL!!!! – Matt Grimes fires home the spot kick. Swansea City 1-0 Manchester City.
19′ – PENALTY!!!! Delph foul.
17′ – Routledge breaks into the box, but Delph gets a foot in.
13′ – Nordfeldt saves again. City still probing.
12′ – Daniel James making a nuisance of himself for the home side.
10′ – Dangerous attack from Swansea. City clear the danger.
8′ – City inevitably on top, but Swansea defending well.
5′ – Chance for Mahrez. Super save by Nordfeldt.
3′ – Open start to the game. City already had a couple of corners.
1′ – We’re underway at the Liberty Stadium.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📝 | Here is this afternoon’s #FACup starting XI 🆚 @ManCity…
1⃣ change for the #Swans.
🔘 @Jayfultonn comes in for the injured @Knaughts88.
🔘 @Matt_Grimes8 moves to left-back. pic.twitter.com/MRY8gwv1FW
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 16, 2019
Here’s how we line-up for our #FACup quarter-final…
XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Delph, Gundogan, Silva (C), Bernardo, Sane, Mahrez, G Jesus.
SUBS | Muric, Danilo, Sterling, Aguero, Zinchenko, Foden, Garcia.
🔵 @HaysWorldwide #swansvcity pic.twitter.com/NRaJ9EpLJj
— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 16, 2019
