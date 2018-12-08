Blog Teams Swansea Cagey afternoon in store as Swansea City visit Brentford

8 December, 2018 English Championship, Swansea


Swansea City visit Brentford in the Chamionship on Saturday desperate to regain the winning thread.

Three defeats in a week against Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Derby County have seen the Swans drop to 13th in the table.

Graham Potter’s side are now eight points off the play-off places and eight points above the relegation zone.

Swansea have won their last four matches against Brentford in all competitions – all by a 2-0 scoreline.

The two sides haven’t faced each other in the second tier since 1953/54 – each team won their respective home game.

Brentford head into the game 17th in the standings, four points behind Swansea.

The Bees are priced at 11/10 to win the game, with Swansea on offer at 5/2 and the draw available at 12/5. The game is likely to be a cagey affair, so backing under 2.5 goals at 11/10 could pay dividends.

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).