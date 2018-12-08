Cagey afternoon in store as Swansea City visit Brentford

Swansea City visit Brentford in the Chamionship on Saturday desperate to regain the winning thread.
Three defeats in a week against Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Derby County have seen the Swans drop to 13th in the table.
Graham Potter’s side are now eight points off the play-off places and eight points above the relegation zone.
Swansea have won their last four matches against Brentford in all competitions – all by a 2-0 scoreline.
The two sides haven’t faced each other in the second tier since 1953/54 – each team won their respective home game.
Brentford head into the game 17th in the standings, four points behind Swansea.
The Bees are priced at 11/10 to win the game, with Swansea on offer at 5/2 and the draw available at 12/5. The game is likely to be a cagey affair, so backing under 2.5 goals at 11/10 could pay dividends.
