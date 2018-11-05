Sutton names which striker is better between Morelos and Edouard

Chris Sutton says Celtic striker Odsonne Eduard is a better striker than Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos, putting both centre-forwards in his top-two but also revealing that “no striker has stood out” to him so far this season.
Edouard has enjoyed a fantastic start to the campaign, having turned a loan deal permanent with Celtic over the summer. The 20-year-old has scored and created 15 goals in 20 games in all competitions and finds himself as Brendan Rodgers’ first-choice in attack.
A former Paris Saint-Germain player, Edouard is one appearance away from hitting 50 at Celtic and is helping supporters forget about Moussa Dembele due to his fine form.
As for Morelos, the Colombian international has contributed 21 goals in 22 games across the board. Signed from HJK Helsinki in 2017, the 22-year-old has scored and created a total of 47 goals in 65 games and finds himself among the Premiership top-scorers.
In the league, Edouard has scored seven goals and is top of the charts while Morelos has six to his name. Sutton says the former is the better striker, even though he’s a big fan of Rangers’ attacker.
He said on BT Sport: “I like Morelos. But he hasn’t done it against Celtic yet, has he. Is he the best striker in Scotland at the moment? I would say he is in the top two.
“Maybe Edouard is better? Griffiths? You can’t judge a player if he isn’t playing. He hasn’t played well this season, truth be told. But no striker has properly stood out so far.”
Stats from Transfermarkt.