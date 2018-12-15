Sutton criticises Odsonne Edouard, wants Celtic to sign a striker in January

Former Celtic striker-turned-popular football pundit Chris Sutton has said that Brendan Rodgers must sign a striker in the January transfer window.
Sutton wrote in his column that Celtic need to bolster their squad in January if they are to avoid a quick exit from Europa League in the next round.
With Leigh Griffiths set to be out for an indefinite period of time, Rodgers is left with no other option but to sign a striker in January.
Sutton said that Griffiths will be a ‘major miss’ for the club. Rodgers has Odosonne Edouard as another option to up front, but the football pundit is unconvinced by the striker.
Celtic paid big money to sign Edouard permanently, but he has only shown quality in flashes. Sutton has rightly pointed out that the Frenchman was ‘woeful’ against Salzburg, and he has been far too inconsistent.
“I’ve always been a fan of Griffiths and he will be a major miss. We don’t know when – or even if – he will get back, but Rodgers will have to bring in a striker during the transfer window,” Sutton wrote for the Daily Record.
“Odsonne Edouard is going to have to liven up as well. The Frenchman has shown in flashes but it’s not enough. He’s a young player but he’s been far too inconsistent and you can’t afford to have £10m players putting in performances like that one on Thursday night.
“Edouard was woeful. It said it all that the only time the ball stuck up top was when Filip Benkovic played as a front man in the closing stages.”
If Rodgers is serious about taking Celtic far in the European competition, he needs to strengthen in January. The summer transfer window has been disappointing, and the Celtic boss cannot allow another quiet window to frustrate them.
A striker is needed who can provide real back-up to Edouard or who is capable of becoming the first choice striker as well. Getting quality players won’t be easy in January, but in the case of Celtic, it has become a priority.