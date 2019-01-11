Sunderland must move for Celtic defender Jack Hendry

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that young defender Jack Hendry could go out on loan in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old joined Celtic a year ago, signing a four-and-a-half years deal from Dundee. However, he has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and Rodgers wants him to move elsewhere and get some games under his belt.
“When you think of Jack coming in a year ago it was a steep learning curve for him, playing under big pressure and big games,” said Rodgers to The Scottish Sun.
“But he was brought in because he had that potential. He’s not 17, 18 so he needs to continue with that learning and learn from the mistakes. Sometimes that’s just about getting games elsewhere.
“That’s something we’ve spoken about and we’d be keen to do.
The news should come as a huge boost for Sunderland who are reportedly considering making a loan move for the Celtic defender in January.
He has made 24 appearances for Celtic so far under Brendan Rodgers, and is often seen as a potential star for the future.
Hendry would be a good signing for Sunderland. The Black Cats are third in the League One table and are fighting for promotion to the Championship. He would add depth and quality to the squad.
A loan move could be perfect for all parties involved. At this moment, regular football is essential for Hendry’s development, and he could return to Celtic as a much better player.