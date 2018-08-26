Blog Competitions League One Sunderland fans react to Lee Cattermole display vs AFC Wimbledon

26 August, 2018 League One, Sunderland


Sunderland are flying high in the League One, and the Black Cats maintained their unbeaten run in the 2018-19 campaign after winning 2-1 against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Joe Pigott’s ninth-minute opener gave the hosts an early lead at Kingsmeadow, but Sunderland staged a superb comeback with veteran midfielder Lee Cattermole scoring twice.

Wimbledon looked more threatening in the first half, but after the interval, it was a different story. Sunderland fans are absolutely delighted with the start they have made this season, and they are particularly pleased with the performance of Cattermole.

They took to Twitter to react to Cattermole’s performance and praised him highly. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The 30-year-old joined the Black Cats in 2009 and has made over 220 appearances in all competitions. He is one of the high earners at the club, and speculation was rife that he could be sold in the summer.

It was Cattermole’s first ever brace and with that he took his goal tally to 11 in his career. Sunderland enjoyed 53% of possession, and registered 10 shots of which they managed to keep five on target.

