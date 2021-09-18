There is plenty of opportunity to watch and bet on horse racing meetings this Sunday. It is so easy with QuinnBet who provide a free live horse racing streaming service to anyone with an account on a daily basis. Registering new customers can also get a £25 Free Bet while they’re at it.

Sunday marks the start of the Listowel Harvest Festival in Ireland with an all jumps card. On the Flat in Britain, meanwhile, Hamilton takes centre stage in Scotland. Down in Sussex, there is also jumps action from Plumpton.

Live Stream Sunday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

Before the Hamilton handicaps, Mark Johnston has a warm favourite for the opening juvenile novice stakes over the extended mile (1:45) in Qitaal. At Plumpton, meanwhile, Galata Bridge looks to go one better for Dr Richard Newland in the extended 2m 1f maiden hurdle. Nicky Henderson and owners Simon Munir and Issac Souede unleash Flat convert Impulsive One in the juvenile hurdle later on (3:40).

Recently returned trainer Gordon Elliott locks horns with long-term rivals Willie Mullins as the Listowel Harvest Festival gets underway. That battle resumes straight away in the opening 3yo hurdle (1:30) as previous winners Feigh and Realist lock horns. In the 2m 4f mares maiden hurdle (2:00), French Made continues her comeback after a lengthy lay-off. Captain Kangaroo steps up to 3m still looking to shed the maiden tag over hurdles (3:30).

One major reason to tune in to the horse racing live streaming on Sunday comes in the feature 2m 4f steeplechase at Listowel (4:30). This pits a small but select field of three fab horses over fences. The Storyteller won a Grade 1 for Elliott last autumn, but found old rival Easy Game too hot to handle over this trip earlier in the campaign. Ballyoisin gets weight from both and rates a big danger for trainer Enda Bolger and owner JP McManus.

Sunday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 19 September

Listowel – first race 13:30 BST

Hamilton – first race 13:45 BST

Plumpton – first race 14:10 BST

