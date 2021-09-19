Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Maryland to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in this weekend’s edition of SNF. Our betting experts offer a -110 betting tip for the game and detail how to claim up to a $1,000 deposit bonus at the BetOnline sportsbook.

NFL fans can claim a $1,000 deposit bonus and a risk-free $25 Free Player Prop Bet by signing up to BetOnline to wager on Chiefs vs Ravens tonight! NFL – Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, September 19 at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

The game begins at 20:20 EST

Broadcast live on NBC

Join BetOnline today to receive a deposit match of up to £1,000, as well as a risk-free $25 prop bet After a tough overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week-1, Baltimore Ravens have the chance to kickstart their season on home turf vs Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and the rest of Andy Reid’s star-studded Kansas City Chiefs. For a full betting preview, plus the latest odds and deposit bonuses on offer at BetOnline, read on. Chiefs vs Ravens Betting Odds Below are the latest odds available for this game courtesy of BetOnline sportsbook: Game Lines Chiefs Ravens Moneyline -195 +170 Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Total Points (O/U ) O54 (-110) U54 (-110) 2 Passing TDs for Jackson; 3 Passing TDs for Mahomes -120 +100

It doesn’t happen often but, following the Ravens’ tough overtime defeat in Las Vegas last Monday night, it’s little surprise to see John Harbaugh’s team listed as + 170 betting underdogs vs the Chiefs.

The Chiefs had a tough game themselves last Sunday vs the Cleveland Browns, that is until an inspired second-half performance from Patrick Mahomes and WR Tyreek Hill (197-yards) eventually saw them come out on top in a 33-29 epic.

If the Browns taught us all anything though, it’s that this Chiefs’ secondary can be tested by a solid passing game, and that the DL is susceptible to a strong rushing attack. So, don’t be surprised to see the Ravens at least cover the 3.5 spread.

Bet on the Ravens to cover the +3.5 spread (-110) at BetOnline

Chiefs vs Ravens Free Bets