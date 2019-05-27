Blog Columns General Football News ‘Sublime’, ‘Best player’ – some fans laud El Ghazi after sealing promotion

Anwar El Ghazi scored Aston Villa’s first goal in their Championship playoff final victory over Derby County and was outstanding throughout Monday’s meeting at Wembley. The 24-year-old has been in fantastic form during the second-half of the season and was lauded by supporters on social media for playing an important role in Villa’s promotion.

Against Derby, El Ghazi played a full 90 minutes, made 46 touches, 17 passes with 88% accuracy, four dribbles, whipped in two crosses, drew three fouls, took three shots with 66% on target, made two tackles, one clearance and won one aerial duel. The Netherlands international has made 36 appearances in all competitions since joining Villa on loan from LOSC Lille, contributing 12 goals.

From 34 Championship appearances this season (excluding playoffs), El Ghazi has created 44 chances, made 40 successful dribbles (54%), averaged 22 passes-per-game with 81% accuracy, 14 clearances, won 32 aerial duels (32%), taken 65 shots with 40% accuracy, blocked 20 shots/passes/crosses and averaged a tackle (31) or interception (9) every 61 minutes.

Villa could make a move for El Ghazi after his impressive season on loan, with Dean Smith revealing in a post-match interview that the Midlands club have a buying option for the winger.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

