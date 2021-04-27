Stuart Dallas set for contract talks with Leeds United

Leeds United are looking to agree on a new deal with Stuart Dallas.

According to Football Insider, the 30-year-old has two years left on his current deal and the Premier League side are willing to reward him with an extension and a pay rise.





Dallas has been a key player for Leeds this season and his versatility has been very useful for Marcelo Bielsa.

He has been ever-present for Leeds this season and has started all 33 of their Premier League matches.

Apart from his quality, Dallas’s availability is a major asset for Bielsa and the fact that he has managed to complete 32 of his 33 League games in the Premier League this term is a testament to his endurance and stamina.

According to reports, the two parties are set to open talks regarding the big-money contract at the end of the season and the new deal could double the player’s salary.

Dallas currently earns around £20,000 a week and he has a contract with the Whites until the summer of 2023.

He has managed to establish himself as a key player for Leeds in the Premier League this season and there is no doubt that he deserves a bumper pay rise. The fans will certainly be delighted with the news.

However, he is 30 years old and the new contract is unlikely to be a long one. It remains to be seen whether the player is keen on signing a short term extension with the Elland Road outfit this summer.

