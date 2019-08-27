Stuart Dallas reacts to Leeds’ official announcement in three words on Twitter

Scotland have announced their squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium next month, and Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has been included.
Leeds have shared the news via the club’s official Twitter handle. Stuart Dallas, Cooper’s teammate at Leeds, has taken to Twitter to express his reaction. He wrote:
Super Liam Cooper 🙌🏻 https://t.co/OdBwCr2n80
— stuart dallas (@dallas_stuart) August 27, 2019
The 27-year-old has been a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and this season he has started the campaign brilliantly.
He has shown commanding presence at the back this season and has taken added responsibility following the departure of Pontus Jansson.
In fact, he has helped summer signing Ben White to settle in at the club nicely, and as a result, the youngster is playing with so much confidence.
Cooper suffered an ankle problem recently and he wasn’t risked during Leeds’ 3-0 victory against Stoke City last week. However, the defender is expected to return to the side for Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash against Swansea at Elland Road.