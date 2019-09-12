Blog Teams Leeds United Stuart Dallas reacts on Twitter after signing new Leeds United deal

12 September, 2019 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United have rewarded defender Stuart Dallas with a new four-year deal following his impressive performances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side over the last 12 months.

The full-back has become vital to the plans of the Argentine manager, featuring in a different number of roles on both flanks, and it’s not hard to see why he was handed a new contract.

Dallas is the third Leeds player to put pen to paper this week after Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper also signed new deals, and they wouldn’t be the last.

Since arriving at Elland Road from Brentford in 2015, the Northern Ireland international has played 151 games for the Elland Road outfit across all competitions, scoring 15 times.

Dallas is glad to have committed his future to Leeds, and here is how he reacted to signing the new deal on Twitter:

The 28-year-old has played in all of Leeds’ six Championship games of the new season thus far and will be hoping to help them to Premier League promotion at the end of the campaign.

