Stuart Dallas posts message on Twitter – Leeds fans react

Leeds United defender Stuart Dallas has posted a message on Twitter.
The Whites are on a roll at the moment, having won their last four games in the Championship.
Leeds are second in the Championship table with just one point behind league leaders West Bromwich Albion. The Yorkshire club are five-points ahead of third-placed Fulham, and the fans are dreaming of returning to the Premier League after long years of absence.
Many Leeds fans have responded to Dalla’s tweet to let him know that he has been superb during the season for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:
10 games to go down in Leeds History
— Herbie (@justanobody30) March 3, 2020
10 more and you’re all going down in history
— Ollie Flack (@FlackOllie) March 3, 2020
Cookstown Cafu 🙌🏻
— Nick Wilson (@NickLUFCWilson) March 3, 2020
Come on Stu!! You know you can all do it 💪💪💪 We're proud of you all 👍🙏🙏
— Sabella68 (@sabella68) March 3, 2020
10 Cup Finals To Go..Every Game a Tough One..But on our game we can beat anyone..mot.
— borisirishwhite (@leinsterwhite) March 3, 2020
You’ll be player of the season for me if you’ve got another 10 in you? 👀
— Liam (@Liamdestroyer39) March 3, 2020
Perfect timing! #ALAW
— London.leeds (@london_leeds) March 3, 2020
You know the history mate. Spread it round the dressing room. You WILL BE LEGENDS IF YOU COMPLETE THIS TASK.
— peeboo66 (@Barden1966Paul) March 3, 2020
More utility than a Swiss Army Knife!
— Scott 💙💛 (@Carnage_SC) March 3, 2020
Outstanding Dallas
The 28-year-old has been simply outstanding this season for Leeds, and is one of the contenders for player of the year.
He has not only improved immensely under Marcelo Bielsa but has played with consistency across a wide number of positions.
Dallas has played as a right-back, a left-back, a wide right-winger, a wide left-winger, a right-sided midfielder, a left-sided midfielder, and as a central midfielder as well.
Recently Phil Hay of The Athletic has hailed him as an ‘archetypal Bielsa player’ who is disciplined and is not error-prone.
The Northern Ireland international has made 36 appearances this season for Leeds in the Championship, and has three goals and an assist to his name.