Stuart Dallas not happy with playing time at Leeds

Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas isn’t too happy about his playing time.
The attacker has started just eight times for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season and he is looking to play more often.
Speaking to the BBC, he revealed that the situation is not ideal. However, he did not blame the club.
“It’s not ideal if you’re coming away here and… you’re not playing at club level, but it’s up to yourself to keep yourself fit,” he told BBC Sport. “The club will do as much as they can for you and I can only speak for myself and my situation at Leeds, if you’re not playing on a Saturday you’re playing for the reserves so you’re getting game time there.
“I perhaps haven’t played as much in previous weeks as I would have liked, it hasn’t been helped by the injury I picked up at the start of December, but I am fit probably fitter now more than I’ve ever been, I kept myself in good condition when I was out injured.”
Dallas was ruled out with a fractured foot earlier this season and he hasn’t been a key player for Bielsa ever since.
The likes of Roberts, Harrison and Clarke have had plenty of action for Leeds United and it will be interesting to see if Dallas can regain his place in the side.
The 27-year-old is currently away on international duty with Northern Ireland and he will be hoping to put in a solid display so that he can impress Bielsa.
The player says that feels fitter than ever and he is eager to play regularly once again.
At his age, he needs to play week in week out and if Bielsa cannot provide him with the necessary assurances, he should look to move on at the end of this season.
Leeds tried to sign Dan James in January and if they manage to pull it off in the summer, Dallas will drop further down the pecking order at Elland Road.