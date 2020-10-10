Stuart Dallas hopes Erling Haaland will join Leeds United one day

Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has told talkSPORT that he hopes that Erling Haaland joins him at Elland Road soon.

Dallas, who is a winger by trade but has played at left-back and as a midfielder under Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, rates the Borussia Dortmund striker highly.





The 29-year-old played against the 20-year-old when he turned out for Northern Ireland against Norway in a friendly international at Windsor Park last month.

The two players swapped shirts, and Dallas hopes that the youngster – who was born in Leeds when his father Alf-Inge Haaland was playing for the West Yorkshire club – joins him at Elland Road soon.

Dallas said on talkSPORT about Haaland: “What a player he is and hopefully we see him in the Premier League one day with Leeds.”

Erling Haaland Stats

Haaland has been on the books of Dortmund since January 2020 when he joined from RB Salzburg for a transfer fee reported by The Sun to be worth £18 million.

The 20-year-old striker was an instant hit at the German club, as he scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 11 Bundesliga starts during the second half of last season, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the Norway international has scored four goals and provided one assist in three Bundesliga matches for Dortmund, according to WhoScored.