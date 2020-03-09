Stuart Dallas comments on Leeds promotion chances

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table after beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.
Goals from Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford secured all three points for the Whites. With third-placed Fulham dropping points against Bristol City, Leeds have now taken a healthy seven-point lead over the Cottagers.
While Leeds players are not taking anything for granted, especially after their experience last season where they failed to cross the final hurdle, they do realise that they’re in a very good position at the moment.
Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has spoken about the club’s chances of securing promotion back to the Premier League. While Dallas isn’t getting carried away, the 28-year-old has claimed that Leeds are indeed doing well.
“I’d be lying if I said we were not in a good position,” Dallas said to The Express.
“In this division, it means nothing that the teams around us dropped points. We have nine massive games to go, and we know what it is at stake.”
Leeds went through a horrible form since the start of the year, managing only one win in nine games from January to mid-February. However, they have bounced back strongly, and have now picked up five wins in a row.
Dallas has been simply outstanding this season, and he is one of the contenders for the player of the year. The Whites are now one point ahead of second-placed West Bromich Albion. They face Cardiff City in their next Championship game.