Stuart Broad sends message on Twitter after Nottingham Forest implode

England international cricketer Stuart Broad has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Nottingham Forest failing to finish in the Championship playoffs this season.

Forest suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Stoke City at the City Ground in the Championship on Wednesday evening.





The Reds headed into the match against Stoke at home needing just a draw to clinch a place in the playoffs.

However, Sabri Lamouchi’s side imploded and went down 4-1, and with Swansea hammering 10-man Reading 4-1, the Reds slipped out of the playoffs.

Broad is a Forest fan, and the 34-year-old has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the way the Reds imploded.

Nottingham Forest. I’m mad to throw the play offs away like that but in all honesty just shows we’re not ready for a step up. The team is building, learning- proof in how panicked we looked tonight & all the late goals all season. Same manager, same core group next season… 1/2 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 22, 2020

& we stand a chance of growing a special team. Players learn from feelings & experiences where they lose control & mess things up. We’re not ready yet but our time will come.

Win, lose or draw- I’ll support #NFFC

🔴⚪️ 2/2 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 22, 2020

Huge disappointment for Nottingham Forest

Forest did well for most of the season, and there was a stage when it looked like the Reds could end up in the automatic promotion places in the Championship table.

It must be hugely disappointing for the Reds and the City Ground faithful, and one suspects that the player and the fans will be down for quite a while.

However, Forest have a strong team, and the Reds will be looking to go again next season and challenge for promotion to the Premier League.