Stuart Broad sends message on Twitter after Nottingham Forest implode

By
David Jones
-

England international cricketer Stuart Broad has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Nottingham Forest failing to finish in the Championship playoffs this season.

Forest suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Stoke City at the City Ground in the Championship on Wednesday evening.


The Reds headed into the match against Stoke at home needing just a draw to clinch a place in the playoffs.

However, Sabri Lamouchi’s side imploded and went down 4-1, and with Swansea hammering 10-man Reading 4-1, the Reds slipped out of the playoffs.

Broad is a Forest fan, and the 34-year-old has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the way the Reds imploded.

Huge disappointment for Nottingham Forest

Forest did well for most of the season, and there was a stage when it looked like the Reds could end up in the automatic promotion places in the Championship table.

It must be hugely disappointing for the Reds and the City Ground faithful, and one suspects that the player and the fans will be down for quite a while.

However, Forest have a strong team, and the Reds will be looking to go again next season and challenge for promotion to the Premier League.