Striker boost for Swansea City ahead of Brentford cup clash

Swansea City go head-to-head with Brentford on Sunday aiming to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Graham Potter’s side are bidding to reach the last eight of the competition for the second season in succession.
Comfortable victories over Aston Villa and Gillingham have taken the Swans into the fifth round and you could win tickets to see them try and edge closer to a place at Wembley.
Swansea have won their last five meetings with Brentford, with their last defeat against the Bees coming back in 2005.
They ran out 3-2 winners at Griffin Park when the two sides met in the Championship earlier this season, meaning they have now lost just one of their last 10 matches against the west London club.
Swansea will need to bounce back from a disappointing performance at Leeds on Wednesday. The home side won 2-1, but the margin of victory should have been much greater.
Oli McBurnie scored Swansea’s consolation from the penalty spot after coming on as a substitute and Potter is hoping his star striker will be fit enough to start Sunday’s game.
“He’s been on antibiotics and he’s been coughing up stuff,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “So it was more so for his welfare (not to start him) and of course we’d like to have him for longer.
“He’s been ill for two or three weeks and he’s had something that’s knocked him back, and you could see his quality when he came on – we missed that.
“But hopefully he’ll play a bigger part in the Brentford game.”
