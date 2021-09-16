Strasbourg host Metz in the French league on Friday night and they will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against Lyon last week.

Watch and bet on Strasbourg vs Metz live on Saturday, September 17, 20:00 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Meanwhile, Metz have failed to pick up a single victory in the league so far and they will be looking to pull off an upset away from home.

Strasbourg vs Metz team news

Strasbourg will be without the services of Ibrahima Sissoko, Moise Sahi and Lebo Mothiba for tomorrow’s game due to injuries.

The visitors have quite a few absentees as well and the likes of Farid Boulaya, Opa Nguette, Kevin N’Doram and Manuel Cabit are all set to miss out.

Strasbourg: Sels; Le Marchand, Perrin, Djiku; Lienard, Bellegarde, Thomasson, Prcic, Fila; Ajorque, Gameiro

Metz: Oukidja; Bronn, Kouyate, Udol; Centonze, Maiga, Pajot, Delaine, Sarr; Gueye, Niane

Strasbourg vs Metz form guide

Strasbourg are currently 15th in the league table and they have picked up just one win from five league games.

The home side have conceded 11 goals in the league so far and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to secure the three points here.

Metz are a point adrift of tomorrow’s opponents and they are 17th in the league table.

The visitors have failed to win a single league game and they have managed to concede 10 goals in their five league outings.

Strasbourg vs Metz Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Strasbourg vs Metz from bet365:

Match-winner:

Strasbourg – 17/20

Draw – 13/5

Metz – 10/3

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 6/5

Under – 10/13

Strasbourg versus Metz prediction

Strasbourg have picked up four points in the league so far and all of those points have come at home.

Despite the poor performances in the league so far, they have managed to score in each of their last four matches including two goals against Paris Saint-Germain.

Metz are on a winless run and they have conceded 4 goals in their last two league games. The home side should be able to find a way past their leaky defence and grind out a narrow win.

Prediction: Strasbourg 2-1 Metz

How to watch Strasbourg vs Metz Live Stream