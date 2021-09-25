Strasbourg take on Lille in the French league this weekend and they will be looking to continue their recent run of form with a win.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive league wins and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in both games.

Meanwhile, the visitors ended their poor run of form with a win over Reims during the midweek and they will look to put together a winning run now.

Strasbourg vs Lille team news

Strasbourg will be without the services of Lebo Mothiba and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde due to injuries.

The visitors will be without Jonathan Bamba, Orestis Karnezis and Renato Sanches.

Strasbourg: Sels; Guilbert, Djiku, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Caci; Sissoko, Prcic; Gameiro; Diallo, Ajorque

Lille: Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Ikone, Andre, Xeka, Weah; David, Yilmaz

Strasbourg vs Lille form guide

The home side have picked up three wins in their last four matches and they are currently 9th in the league table. Meanwhile, the defending champions are 14th with just two wins from seven league games.

They managed to get back to winning ways earlier this week after having failed to win three games in a row across all competitions. Lille are unbeaten in their last six matches against Strasbourg and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out the three points here.

Strasbourg vs Lille betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Strasbourg vs Lille from bet365:

Match-winner:

Strasbourg – 9/5

Draw – 11/5

Lille – 8/5

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 39/29

Under – 7/10

Strasbourg vs Lille prediction

On paper, Lille are the better side and they managed to win the league title last season.

The win over Reims during the midweek will give them some much-needed confidence boost and they will fancy their chances of grinding out a win away from home.

However, Strasbourg have lost just one of their last five league games and the two teams are more likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

