‘Strange feeling’: Nuno provides Heung-min Son injury update

Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo provided an injury update on Heung-min Son after yesterday’s win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 29-year-old was brought off at Molineux after 72 minutes with Harry Kane replacing him.

The 91-capped South Korea international is an absolutely vital player for Spurs.

And he will become even more important if Kane leaves for Manchester City before next week’s transfer deadline.

So there were obvious concerns when Son was spotted walking gingerly after the clash with Wolves.

Heung-min Son injury update provided by Nuno

The Tottenham boss responded when asked by reporters about the extent of the South Korean’s knock, as quoted by football.london:

“I’m sorry I cannot answer that. For now he’s alright. In the warm-up he had a strange feeling but he was ok to play. I don’t know. Let’s assess him. I didn’t realise. I’m sorry.”

Spurs fans will be praying that Son is ok and not kept out of action for any period of time.

With his pace and directness, the former Bayer Leverkusen ace offers Tottenham something unique.

If Nuno is to oversee a successful campaign at Spurs this season, keeping Son fit and firing on all cylinders will be vital for him.

It seems as though the pacy attacker should be fine for Tottenham’s next game following Nuno’s comments.

The so-called ‘strange feeling’ experienced by Son during the warm-up will still be a concern nevertheless.

