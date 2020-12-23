Stoke City vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview, Team News and Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur return to action this evening with a trip to English Championship outfit Stoke City in the quarter-finals of the English League Cup, and they will keen to bounce back following back-to-back losses at the hands of Liverpool and Leicester City in the English Premier League.

Securing a spot in the semi-finals of the competition and boosting his side’s chances of winning silverware will be of topmost priority to Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, and he is expected to field a strong starting line-up at the Britannia Stadium.





Having dropped from top spot to sixth position in the Premier League table within the space of four days, Tottenham will be looking to make a statement of intent with a commanding display this evening.

Stoke are pushing for a return to the top-flight and are currently just a place outside the play-offs places due to an inferior goal difference to sixth-placed Middlesbrough, and they will be keen to prove that they can compete against the best teams in the big time.

TEAM NEWS

Stoke have plenty of injury concerns and will be without John Obi Mikel, Angus Gunn, Lee Gregory, Sam Clucas, Tyrese Campbell, Joe Allen and Adam Davies for Spurs’ visit, so manager Michael O’Neil doesn’t have his strongest XI available, and that could hand Mourinho’s men a huge advantage.

Tottenham won’t be able to call upon the cup-tied Joe Rodon after he featured for Swansea City in the earlier stages of the competition, while Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt after he was withdrawn due to injury against Leicester.

Japhet Tanganga remains injured, but Erik Lamela could return to action this evening as he is now back in training after two and a half months out.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

Predicted Stoke City XI

4-2-3-1

Bursik

Fox, Souttar, Chester, Collins

Cousins, Tymon

McClean, Powell, Brown

Fletcher

Predicted Tottenham XI

4-2-3-1

Hart

Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies

Hojbjerg, Winks

Bergwijn, Bale, Lucas

Kane