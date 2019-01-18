Leeds United fancied to end controversial week on a high note

Leeds United visit Stoke City on Saturday aiming to maintain their advantage at the top of the Championship.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are four points clear of Sheffield United with 19 games to play, while Stoke are down in 15th place.
The furore surrounding Bielsa’s admission that he instructed his staff to spy on opponents’ training sessions has grabbed most of the headlines this week.
However, Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes it won’t affect their performance against Stoke and has tipped Leeds to win 2-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet).
“It was not a good start for Nathan Jones at Stoke last week as they were convincingly beaten by a resurgent Brentford, but you feel they will be a different proposition this week after he has had some proper time to work with them,” he said.
“In terms of a first game at home it doesn’t get tougher for him than Leeds. You can have no doubt that Marcelo Bielsa will have done his homework anymore, either! Away win.”
Leeds recorded a 3-1 victory when the two sides met at Elland Road back in August and they are favourites to complete the double this weekend.
Stoke are priced at 19/10 to win the game, with Leeds on offer at 7/5 and the draw available at 23/10.