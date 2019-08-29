Stoke City boss Nathan Jones tips Leeds for promotion

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones has tipped Leeds United to secure promotion to the Premier League at the end of this season.
Jones said to The Yorkshire Evening Post that Leeds were unfortunate to miss out on promotion this summer but they are a very good side and they are as good as anyone else.
Stoke City managed to win against Leeds United on penalties earlier in the week but Jones has been left impressed with Leeds’ style, structure and humility.
The rival boss heaped praise on Marcelo Bielsa’s side and the Leeds players will be delighted to hear such comments.
He said: “If I didn’t really love my house, I’d put it on them going up in the top two. They’re a very difficult team to play against, they’re very structured, they know what they do. They’re as good a side as there is. They were unfortunate not to go up last year but I’m quite sure they’ll go up. The good thing about them is they’re a real humble group. I’m good friends with Luke Ayling, I’ve studied how they play, they’re a hard working group, there’s no real stars in this side. I’d like to go up but if I do, they’d be nice to go up too.”
Leeds have started well in the league and the league cup exit won’t be too much of a blow to their morale. They will be looking to win the Championship this year and the players will be focused on that.
The League Cup exit comes with its pros. Leeds will have to play fewer games now.
It will be interesting to see how they bounce back in the league after the defeat against Stoke City.