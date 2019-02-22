Blog Competitions English Championship Stoke City and Aston Villa set for another frustrating afternoon

22 February, 2019 Aston Villa, English Championship, Stoke City


Aston Villa visit Stoke City on Saturday hoping to spark a late surge up the Championship standings.

Villa are 10th in the table, nine points behind sixth-placed Bristol City having played two games more. Stoke are 17th, four points adrift of Dean Smith’s side.

Both sides have struggled for form in recent weeks and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has tipped them to fight out a 1-1 draw this weekend.

“It’s five without a win in the Championship for Nathan Jones, although that run really should have come to an end against Ipswich last week,” he said.

“Dean Smith will also be starting to feel a bit of pressure at Aston Villa.

“Their play-off hopes have drifted away massively and they need some kind of a result somewhere to get themselves going, but I reckon this will be a draw.”

Villa drew 2-2 with Stoke earlier in the season to extend their winless run against the Potters to four games.

Their last victory at Stoke was a 1-0 success back in 2014.

