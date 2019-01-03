Steven Zuber would be a superb signing for Leeds United

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa remains coy on transfer plans but surely the Whites need reinforcement in January. The Yorkshire club are top of the Championship table, and their hopes of promotion will be boosted if they can land one or two quality players who can make a difference to the side.
One such player who can lift the mood among the fans could be Hoffenheim winger Steven Zuber. German newspaper Bild claims that Leeds are weighing up an offer for the 27-year-old winger in the January transfer window.
The Switzerland international, who scored against Brazil at the World Cup, has managed only six appearances in Bundesliga this season.
The 20-cap international has played in the Champions League this season and he would be a fantastic addition to the Leeds side. Zuber is unsure of a move to Leeds, but the pulling power of Bielsa, plus the club’s current position can change his mind. Leeds must do everything to sign him because his talent and quality is superior to many in the current squad.
He is a versatile player, who can play anywhere in midfield or attack, including the centre-forward position if needed. Leeds will benefit from his versatility that would make him a crucial signing.
Also, Zuber could add a much-needed cover in the middle of the park following the loss of Samu Saiz. Jack Harrison has struggled in recent months, and he could easily replace him on the flanks. He can also be a potent weapon upfront allowing Patrick Bamford to recover properly.
Taking all these factors into consideration, he would be a massive signing for the club. He is a top quality player and a consistent performer. He surely can make a big difference to the side as they chase promotion.