Steven Thompson raves about Rangers midfielder Steven Davies

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Steven Davies has been superb for the Ibrox club this season.
BBC Sport pundit Steven Thompson has claimed the Rangers midfielder is currently the ‘best’ in Scotland in his position, and has praised his passing abilities.
Davies has been in fine form this season and helped Rangers win 5-0 against Aberdeen in their last match.
The Gers are in fine form this season and picked up their fifth consecutive wins in all competitions since their defeat against Celtic in the Old Firm derby clash.
Speaking to Sportsound (30/09/2019), Thompson said that Davies is a brilliant passer of the baller, and praised his ‘sublime’ quality of ball retention.
“Steve Davis for me now is the best midfielder in the country,” Thompson told Sportsound. “I don’t think 34 in modern football is too big an age. His passing and his ball retention are just absolutely sublime.
“He’s running midfield games for Rangers on a weekly basis. For me, he is the best in the country in midfield, at this moment in time.”
Davies took time to settle in at Rangers in his second spell at the club. With a proper pre-season under his belt, he is now starting to show his class.
The highly experienced midfielder is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Gerrard, and he has been absolutely brilliant for the Gers this season.
Rangers will face Young Boys next in the Europa League clash on Thursday.