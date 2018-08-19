Steven Thompson raves about Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Rangers cruised to a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock in the League Cup earlier today.
The Scottish giants are in the last eight of the competition thanks to a stunning hat-trick from Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos.
The striker scored twice in the first half and then added a third in the second half to seal the win for his side.
Former Rangers forward Steven Thompson has revealed that Steven Gerrard needs to be credited for Morelos’ upturn in form.
According to him, the Rangers manager has given the player the confidence he needed. Thompson also praised Gerrard’s man management skills.
He said to BBC Radio Scotland (via Inside Futbol): “Morelos has his faults, but he is a player just now playing full of confidence. And that confidence has been given to him by his manager. You can’t help but be impressed by the impact Steven Gerrard has had. His man-management of these players is very impressive”
Alfredo Morelos has been criticised for his aggressive approach earlier this season and it seems that the player has curbed that instinct to some extent now. Gerrard’s influence on the situation cannot be underestimated.
The former Liverpool captain has made a great start to life in Scotland and his side are now unbeaten in nine games. He will be hoping to continue this impressive run of form and steer his side to a trophy this season.