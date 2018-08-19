Steven Pienaar reacts to Everton win vs Southampton on Twitter

Everton have made an unbeaten start to their 2018-19 campaign after winning 2-1 against Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.
Thoe Walcott and new signing Richarlison scored in the first half to give the Toffees a 2-0 lead. After the break, Southampton pulled one back through Danny Ings. In the end, Everton managed to hold on to their lead and picked up their first victory of the season.
Former Everton player and club hero Steven Pienaar took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He was ecstatic with Everton’s win, and praised Richarlison on Twitter.
Great result @Everton get in.COYB
— Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) August 18, 2018
Great start to his career @Everton for @richarlison97 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🔵🔵🔵
— Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) August 18, 2018
New hero at Merseyside
Everton spent big money to sign Richarlison in the summer transfer window from Watford. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder looks to have settled in to his new club quickly and scored three Premier League goals already in two matches.
The Brazilian is already proving to be a great signing for the club, and Everton fans will hope that he continues to deliver throughout the season.
Richarlison is a fantastic young talent, but last season he showed lack of consistency for Watford. This is something he will be looking to rectify for his new club this season.