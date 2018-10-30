Steven Gerrard warns Rangers players after Scottish League cup exit

Rangers crashed out of the Scottish League cup with a 1-0 defeat against Aberdeen.
The Ibrox outfit would have expected to reach the finals of the competition but a complacent performance in the semis cost them their place in the tournament.
Manager Steven Gerrard has warned the players that they will need to improve a lot going forward or they will be replaced with better players.
Gerrard believes that the players did not play too badly against Aberdeen but there was a serious lack of quality in the side and Rangers paid the price for that with their elimination.
He said: “We got what we deserved. The performance was fine, it was quite good up to a certain point. But there was a serious lack of quality and a serious amount of bad decisions in the final bit of our play today. We didn’t deserve to score. I pick the players, I sign the players, I pick the game plan so I’ll take responsibility for this. But what I’ll assure everyone is that won’t be our last semi-final. If it means I have to go and buy better quality players for when we get to this stage, that’s what will happen. If the players that we’ve got now don’t improve and start showing the quality we need in the final third, my job is to go and find the players who will.”
It will be interesting to see how Rangers react in their next game. The fans will be hoping for a big performance and the players will have to step up and deliver.
Rangers have had a decent start to their season under Gerrard but there is no doubt that they will have to improve domestically. The Ibrox outfit’s European form has been outstanding so far.