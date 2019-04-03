Steven Gerrard wants Ryan Kent at Rangers next season

Glasgow Rangers signed Ryan Kent on loan from Liverpool, and the young midfielder has made a strong impact for the Ibrox club this season.
Steven Gerrard has told the Glasgow Evening Times that he wants Kent to be at Rangers next season. However, he has admitted that the decision is out of his hands.
The 22-year-old has impressed heavily for the Gers this season, and has already become a favourite among the Ibrox fans.
Gerrard has admitted that he has spoken with the player’s admitted and wants Kent at Ibrox next term, but getting a deal for him would be difficult.
“Liverpool and Ryan and his reps… I’ve made it very clear what I would like. Unfortunately, I don’t make the final decision on it,” the Gers boss said.
“The players are loving having him here and playing with him. And Ryan’s having the time of his life. I think the next decision on Ryan’s future has to be made very carefully because, for me, football’s about happiness.Sometimes it’s difficult to find that.
“You have to be around the right people at the right place. So I will be interested to see what the next decision is on him. Unfortunately, I don’t make that.”
According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are already fighting a losing battle, as Liverpool have already slapped a £8-10million price tag on the midfielder.
The Daily Record further claimed that a number of clubs from the south are already on the trail of Kent ahead of the summer transfer window.
While Gerrard would have loved to keep Kent in the side for the next season, Liverpool’s asking price looks set to end all hopes for Rangers.
Kent has scored six goals and made four assists in 22 league matches for Rangers this season.