Steven Gerrard wants Matt Polster and Andrew Gutman at Rangers if duo impress on trial

Glasgow Rangers are expected to remain busy in the January transfer window with Steven Gerrard keen to bring in new faces at the Ibrox club.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Rangers were weighing up a move for Chicago Fire midfielder Matt Polster.
The Gers boss has confirmed that the club will offer the USA international a new deal if he impresses during a week-long trial.
The 25-year-old left-back is currently out of contract with MLS side Fire, and he is keen to reignite his career in the UK. He missed a chunk of action last season with a knee injury.
Rangers are also keeping a close eye on young American Andrew Gutman, who is very highly-rated in American college football.
Gerrard said as quoted by The Scottish Sun: “We have a couple of trialists from the US who are looking for the next challenge in their career, so we were asked if we want to have a look at them.
“I know Matt Polster and played against him in the MLS and I know he’s a good player.
“Andrew Gutman is one from the college system and is very highly thought of, so we’re going to have a look at the two of them for seven or eight days. We’ll see how they do.
“If we like them, we’ll try and do it as soon as possible. One is a left-back and one is a central midfielder.”
It is clear that Gerrard will ask the Rangers board to sanction deals for both the players, if they impress in training.
Bolstering the left-back area remains one of Gerrard’s priorities, and Polster could be a smart addition to the squad.
Rangers are also looking to sign a striker in January after Umar Sadiq left the club this month.