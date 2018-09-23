Steven Gerrard wants four players to sign permanently at Rangers

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says that he would like to tie down four of his loan players to permanent deals at Ibrox as he rates them very highly.
The Gers have made a solid start to the season, and some of the loan players have made a strong impact under Gerrard already.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Rangers are keen to sign Liverpool attacking duo Ryan Kent and Ovie Ejaria on permanent deals.
Gerrard also admits that he is keen to tie down midfielder Lassana Coulibaly and centre-back Joe Worrall on extended contracts.
However, the Liverpool legend admits that it won’t be possible for him to sign all four of them, but he hopes to get good deals for the Liverpool duo.
“If you’re asking me if I’d want the four of them for next year, I’d sign them right now. We rate them highly,” Gerrard said, as quoted by the Scottish Sun.
“In an ideal world, they’d all be on four or five-year deals but unfortunately it doesn’t work like that. We have to be respectful to their parent clubs.
“I’m still in Jurgen Klopp’s good books, so if Liverpool keep winning maybe there’s some scope.”
Both Kent and Ejaria have impressed this season at Rangers. Worrall recently made his debut in the Europa League and made a strong impression.
Both the Liverpool-owned players have played 850 minutes of football this season, and it would be a great piece of business for the club if Gerrard can tie them down to long-term deals.