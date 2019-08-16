Steven Gerrard thanks Leicester City for sending Andy King on loan to Rangers

Rangers secured their 10th signing of the summer transfer window on Thursday night as they brought in Leicester City midfielder Andy King on a season-long loan.
The 30-year-old is currently out of favour at the King Power Stadium, making just one appearance for them last term prior to joining Derby County on loan in January.
King will hope to force his way into the starting line-up at Ibrox, and manager Steven Gerrard is glad to have landed his man.
With over 375 appearances across all competitions for Leicester and 50 caps at international level, the Welsh midfielder brings a lot of experience to the Rangers squad and can help make a difference in the title race.
The Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers wasn’t against King joining the Light Blues despite being Celtic’s erstwhile boss, and it’s a decision Gerrard appreciates.
“We thank Leicester for the opportunity because you and I know from a financial situation there is no way in the world we can bring Premier League players in here. The opportunity to get Andy came up in the last 24 hours and I jumped at the chance for numerous reasons,” the Rangers boss told the press yesternight.
“One, he is a winner, a Premier League winner. One, because he has had numerous caps at international level. Over the course of the last 14 months I have been trying to build a squad but a lot of the guys are very young – they need leadership and guidance in the dressing room.
“So It was a no brainer. Financially as well, it made total sense. It is a season-long loan, I think Leicester have got a call back on it, but it will be a season-long loan.”
King has been with Leicester throughout his senior career, but has had loan stints at Swansea City and Derby.
Apart from helping the EPL side to the top-flight title in 2016, he also won the League One and Championship with them in 2009 and 2014 respectively, and will now look to win the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers.
The Gers are aiming to stop Celtic from winning their ninth league title in a row this term, and Rodgers might have inadvertently helped them out.