Steven Gerrard tells Mauricio Pochettino to start Harry Kane against Liverpool if he is 100% fit

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has a major selection headache ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League final against Liverpool.
Star striker Harry Kane has been out of action since limping off against Manchester City in the first-leg of the quarterfinals early April.
The England international has since joined the team in full training as he looks to regain full fitness ahead of the clash against the Reds.
Kane is raring to go and has declared himself fit for the match, but his lack of match fitness will be a huge concern for Pochettino.
Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has adviced the Argentine to play the 25-year-old if he has proven himself to be 100% fit and ready during the training drills.
“If the numbers in training are telling me as a manager that he is fine, he’s fit, he’s sharp, he’s looking healthy. Harry Kane plays, it’s as simple as that,” the Rangers boss told BBC 5 Live Sport.
“I don’t think you’ll be able to live with yourself if it didn’t go well and your best player is sitting on the bench behind you.
“But if the numbers in training are saying he’s not a 100% and he’s only 80 or 90%, then he starts from the bench.”
Kane has 23 goals for Tottenham across all competitions this term, and he will be hoping to play all 90 minutes against Liverpool tomorrow no matter what.
It is the biggest game of his career so far, and he won’t want to miss the chance to finally get his hands on a trophy as a big as the Champions League.
The trio of Fernando Llorente, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son have all stepped up in his absence, and Pochettino has a big decision to make for tomorrow.