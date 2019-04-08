Steven Gerrard surprised with Jermain Defoe’s assist vs Motherwell

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has given his hilarious reaction to Jermain Defoe’s assist yesterday.
The former England international set up a goal for hat-trick hero Scott Arfield and Gerrard was quite surprised by his unselfish choice.
Speaking to the club’s official website, the Rangers manager revealed that he nearly passed out in the stands when he saw the striker pass it to Arfield.
“I nearly passed out in the stand – that’s not the Jermain Defoe I know! But I think he has respected his teammate by giving him his hat-trick, and I’m sure Scotty would have done the same thing if the shoe was on the other foot,” he told Rangers’ official website.
Strikers are often selfish in front of the goal but Defoe showed great attitude to help his teammate complete the hattrick.
The manager and the fans will be delighted with the selfless nature of the striker.
Defoe had a good game for Rangers yesterday and despite not managing to score himself, he will be pleased to have helped his team win the game.
The experienced striker led the line intelligently and allowed the likes of Arfield to get into the box score goals.
Gerrard will be pleased with his former England teammate’s contributions this season.