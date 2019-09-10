Steven Gerrard should experiment with playing Ryan Kent centrally as Marcelo Bielsa believes he can

Rangers completed the permanent signing of Ryan Kent for £7 million on summer transfer deadline day, and the addition of the Liverpool academy graduate to their ranks will no doubt boost the Light Blues’ title chances.
Many argue that the Gers wouldn’t have suffered defeat at the hands of Old Firm rivals Celtic last Sunday had the 22-year-old featured, and it doesn’t come as a surprise after The Athletic claimed Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa was keen to sign him, with the Elland Road outfit tabling a £4.5 million offer for him the day before the English transfer window shut.
The Argentine tactician believed he could convert Kent into a No 10 at Leeds, and Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard should exploit the winger’s potential to play behind the striker, as there is the possibility he could be used centrally and given the freedom to roam.
Rangers already have options on the wings after recruiting more players during the summer transfer window, and while the English forward is an upgrade on those currently available, deploying him in attacking midfield and allowing him play a free role could yield more assists and goals for the team.
Kent possesses the ability to drive the team up the park and add the creative spark badly missing in the final third, and experimenting with Bielsa’s planned tactics for him can help Gerrard lead Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title.
Playing him as a number 10 against Celtic had it been he had been signed earlier would have caught Hoops boss Neil Lennon by surprise, and Gerrard can always use it to confuse opponents and get the desired results.