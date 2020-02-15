Steven Gerrard sends out a message to Rangers fans

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has sent out a message to the fans following his side’s recent dip in form.
The Ibrox outfit crashed to a defeat against Kilmarnock and they have fallen further behind Celtic in the title race.
Gerrard believes that the latest setback has given him and the players the chance to bounce back and prove the doubters wrong. He also assured the fans that he will do everything to turn this around.
He also claimed that things can change quickly in football and the players will work hard to bring a smile on the face of the supporters.
He said to Daily Record: “If I concede something while this badge is on my chest, I will take it off and I will walk out and get in my car. It is as simple as that. Setbacks as a player always gave me an opportunity to react, improve and prove people wrong. I expect my players to do the same. As a manager, it makes me even more determined. If I go on a running of winning six, I will still be as hungry as if I have a run of six that are indifferent. I have always been hungry for it. The message to the fans is: I’m on it and I’m going to do everything I can to make them smiling and happy again. I totally understand how the fans are feeling and where they’re at right now. But football changes extremely quickly and I believe that us as a group – players and staff – can make the supporters happy in the short, medium or long term and when we do get that, it will feel nice.”
It will be interesting to see how Rangers perform in the coming weeks. They will have to put together a winning run in order to stand a chance against Celtic.
They are already 10 points behind and any more slip-ups will wrap up the title for the Hoops.
Rangers have the quality to beat most teams in the country but they have been inconsistent at times. If they are going to win the title, they will have to be more consistent.
They have dropped points against weaker teams and it could end up costing them dearly in the end.