Steven Gerrard says Rangers couldn’t have signed Jermaine Defoe without Eddie Howe’s help

Legendary English Premier League striker Jermaine Defoe recently put pen to paper for an 18-month loan deal with Rangers Glasgow, and many are tipping the Ibrox side to give Celtic a run for the money as a result.
The former Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland goalmachine was surplus to requirements at Bournemouth, but Light Blues manager Steven Gerrard reckons he still has enough firepower left in his tank, even at 36 years old.
It remains to be seen if Defoe will choose to see out the rest of his playing days at Rangers, or if an unlikely return to the Cherries is on the cards.
Nevertheless, Gerrard is grateful to Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe for making his signing possible.
“We’ve been monitoring the situation for a while, I have the same agent as Jermain so I was always asking the question,” the Rangers boss told Daily Record.
“Eddie Howe has been respectful to him and to Rangers and we couldn’t have done this without his help.”
Rangers headed into the winter break tied on same points with Celtic following the 1-0 win over Brendan Rodgers’ side at Ibrox.
It promises to be a very keen competition between the two for the Scottish Premiership top prize, and Defoe’s experience and quality could just end up making a very huge difference.
Should Rangers pip Celtic to the league title, it will be safe to say Howe helped play a great role after allowing the veteran hitman make the move to Ibrox.